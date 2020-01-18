AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

