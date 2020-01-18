Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

