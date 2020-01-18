Fayerweather Charles Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fayerweather Charles increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

