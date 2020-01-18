Farmers Trust Co. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

