Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day moving average of $239.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

