Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gardiner Nancy B’s Largest Position

Gardiner Nancy B cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of Gardiner Nancy B’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

AAPL stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

