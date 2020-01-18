FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 110 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $157.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day moving average is $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

