FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

