FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

