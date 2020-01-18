4,112 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

MS opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

