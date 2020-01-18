FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.