FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,210 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $183.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

