FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 4.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 86.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on MED. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

