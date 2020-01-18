FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

