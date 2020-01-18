FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $268,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,062,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

