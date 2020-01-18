FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $307,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

