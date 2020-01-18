FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $21.13 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

