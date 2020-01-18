FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,177 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 406,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 188,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $149.47 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

