The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FBSI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.30.
The First Bancshares Company Profile
