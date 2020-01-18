The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBSI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.30.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

