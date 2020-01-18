Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $534.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $334.00 and a 1 year high of $573.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $551.19 and a 200 day moving average of $487.81.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

