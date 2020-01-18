DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

DSCSY opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. DISCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $327.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

