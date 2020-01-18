Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Danone has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,210 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,210 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Medifast Inc
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Medifast Inc
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands Inc
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands Inc
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $268,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $268,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $307,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $307,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report