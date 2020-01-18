Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Danone has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

