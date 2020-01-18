COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.