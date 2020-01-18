CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.