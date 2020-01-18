ValuEngine Upgrades Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

OTCMKTS BCAUY opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.