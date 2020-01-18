Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

CAGDF opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

