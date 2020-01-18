Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Akzo Nobel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.