B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

