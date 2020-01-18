Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crawford United from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CRAWA opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.30. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

