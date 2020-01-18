Zacks Investment Research Lowers AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

