Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

