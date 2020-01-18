FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.