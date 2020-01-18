FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 7,069 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,567,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,102 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

