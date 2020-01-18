FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 1,533 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

