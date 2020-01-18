FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,888,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $66.62 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.