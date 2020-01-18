FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

