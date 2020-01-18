FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 141 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.