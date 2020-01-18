Brendan Kennedy Sells 100,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00.

Tilray stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $89.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Tilray by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Tilray by 225.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

