Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
SYNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.44.
Shares of SYNH stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
