Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

