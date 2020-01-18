Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.