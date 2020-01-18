Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.97. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 116.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,420,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

