ValuEngine Downgrades Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.69. Unifi has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Unifi by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,298,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unifi by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

