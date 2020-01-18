ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADMA. ValuEngine downgraded ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.58. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

