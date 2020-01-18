Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WK opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Workiva has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $64.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after buying an additional 637,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 349,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brendan Kennedy Sells 100,000 Shares of Tilray Inc Stock
Brendan Kennedy Sells 100,000 Shares of Tilray Inc Stock
Syneos Health Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
Syneos Health Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine
Syros Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Syros Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Urovant Sciences Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Urovant Sciences Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
ValuEngine Downgrades Unifi to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Unifi to Hold
ADMA Biologics Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub
ADMA Biologics Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report