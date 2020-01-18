Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WK opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Workiva has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $64.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after buying an additional 637,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 349,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

