ValuEngine Downgrades Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of Y stock opened at $816.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $794.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.59. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $600.23 and a fifty-two week high of $816.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

