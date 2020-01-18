DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,383,720.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $230.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

