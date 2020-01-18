BidaskClub Downgrades Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of AIMT opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,631,100. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

