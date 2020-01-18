BidaskClub Upgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Laidlaw raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.87. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880 over the last 90 days. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.