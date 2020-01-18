Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. Blue Bird has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 33.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

