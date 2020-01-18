Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRKL. ValuEngine cut Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $568,227. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

